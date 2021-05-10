Cameron man injured in Morgan County collision on Highway 5

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Cameron, Mo., man was injured Sunday morning in a collision on Highway 5 in Morgan County, just north of Route MM.

Donald Hoffman, 82, was driving north in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu when he crossed over the center line and struck a southbound 2009 Ford F250 being driven by 36-year-old Kasie Giannone of Tipton, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Giannone was not reported to have any injuries while Hoffman received moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Mid-Mo Ambulance. The report stated that Giannone was wearing a safety device while Hoffman was not at the time of the incident.

Both vehicles received extensive damage and were towed from the scene.