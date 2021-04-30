Versailles man injured after motorcycle strikes deer in Morgan County

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Versailles man was injured Thursday evening when his motorcycle struck a deer on Route MM in Morgan County, just north of Hidden Valley Road.

Michael Hibdon, 49, was heading south in a 2000 Kawasaki when he struck the deer, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The motorcycle overturned and ejected Hibdon, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, and he was seriously injured and transported by MU Air Care to University Hospital in Columbia.

The motorcycle was deemed to have extensive damage and was towed from the scene.