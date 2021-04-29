Trio from Eldon injured in Camden County accident after vehicle experiences mechanical failure

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A trio from Eldon were injured Wednesday evening when their vehicle experienced mechanical failure on Route D in Camden County.

Jason Wood, 35, was driving north in a 2003 Dodge 3500 when the incident occurred just south of Shadow Ridge Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. A lower ball joint broke, causing the vehicle to cross the centerline where it proceeded to go off the left side of the road and strike a mailbox and two trees. Wood and two minor occupants in the vehicle, an 8-year-old and 13-year-old girl, received minor injuries and were taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

The truck was deemed to have extensive damage and was towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Office in its response.