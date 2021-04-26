Lebanon man injured after vehicle strikes tree on Highway 135 in Morgan County

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Lebanon man was injured Sunday afternoon when his vehicle struck a tree on Highway 135 in Morgan County, just north of Peter Pan Drive.

Brendan Dell, 21, was northbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Impala when a bee landed on his nose, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Dell swatted at the bee, lost control of the vehicle and ran off the left side of the road where he eventually struck the tree. Dell received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. He was reported to be wearing a safety device at the time of the incident.

The Chevrolet Impala had moderate damage and was towed from the scene.