Kansas City man injured and charged with DWI in Morgan County crash

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Kansas City, Mo., man was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated in a Morgan County crash Sunday morning on Coffman Beach Road, just south of Route Y.

Justin Steinman, 24, was driving north in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado when he failed to navigate a curve, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. He traveled off the left side of the road and struck a fence, receiving moderate injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. Steinman was reported to be wearing a safety device at the time of the incident and was also charged with failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

The Chevrolet Silverado was totaled and towed from the scene.