Camden County collision on North Business 5 results in pair of injuries

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A collision on North Business 5 Thursday afternoon, just south of Pier 31 Road, resulted in injuries for two Camdenton women.

A 2003 Toyota Camry being driven by 79-year-old Carolyn Todd of Camdenton, 79, was westbound when it pulled into the roadway and into the path of a 2007 Chrysler Magnum being driven by 41-year-old Lisa Shepard, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Shepard and a 32-year-old passenger identified as Joanna Cyles, also of Camdenton, were minorly injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital. The report states all three involved in the accident were wearing safety devices.

Both vehicles had minor damage and were driven from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Department in its response.