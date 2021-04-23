Camden County head-on collision on Highway 5 results in serious injuries

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A head-on collision on Highway 5 at Deer Valley Road Thursday afternoon resulted in serious injuries for a Stover woman and Laurie man.

The incident occured when a northbound 2010 Hyundai being driven by 32-year-old Marie Capps of Stover crossed over the center turn lane and into the path of an oncoming 2008 Lincoln being driven by 62-year-old Thomas Denvir of Laurie, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Both drivers were wearing safety devices at the time of the collision, according to the report, and both drivers were taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Office in its response.