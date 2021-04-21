Pacific man injured after truck overturns on Highway 54

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Pacific, Mo., man was injured Tuesday afternoon when his truck overturned as he was heading east on Highway 54 in Miller County.

Eric Shoemaker, 57, was driving a 2001 Mitsubishi FM617 when he lost control of the vehicle, just west of Short Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment, causing it to overturn. Shoemaker, who was wearing a safety device, had moderate injuries and was transported by Miller County Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The truck was deemed totaled and towed from the scene.