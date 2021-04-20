Sunrise Beach teenager injured in Camden County collision

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Sunrise Beach teenager was injured Monday afternoon in a collision on Spring Cove Road in Camden County, just east of Winchester Drive.

The unnamed 17-year-old minor was eastbound in a 2013 Dodge Dart, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, when she ran off the right side of the roadway, returned and crossed the center line where she proceeded to strike a 2013 Ford Escape being driven by 74-year-old Richard Jewart, also of Sunrise Beach. Both drivers were reported to be wearing safety devices at the time of the incident and the 17-year-old had minor injuries and was taken Lake Regional Hospital by private conveyance.

Both vehicles had extensive damage and the Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Department in its response.