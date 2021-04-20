Crocker man injured from overturned vehicle on Route U in Miller County

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Crocker man was injured Monday afternoon when his vehicle overturned on Route U in Miller County, near Bentown Ridge Road.

James Davis, 43, was driving south in a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder when he traveled off the right side of the road, causing the vehicle to overturn. Davis was not reported to be wearing a safety device, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, and received moderate injuries. He was flown by Mercy Air to University Hospital in Columbia.

The Nissan Pathfinder was deemed to be totaled and was towed from the scene.