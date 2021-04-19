Morgan County collision on Highway 52 causes pair of injuries

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A collision at the intersection of Highway 52 and the Highway 5 east junction in Morgan County caused a pair of injuries Sunday afternoon.

Devon Keller of Marshall, Mo., 29, was heading south in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe and was attempting to make a left turn when she crossed the path of a westbound 1963 Chevrolet Nova being driven by 47-year-old Stanley Baldwin of Jefferson City, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The two vehicles collided, causing minor injuries for Baldwin and a passenger in the Chevrolet Nova identified as 44-year-old Mica Baldwin, also of Jefferson City. Mica was taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

All three involved in the collision were wearing safety devices at the time of the incident, according to the report, and both vehicles had moderate damage. The Chevrolet Tahoe was driven from the scene and the Chevrolet Nova was towed away.