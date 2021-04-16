Macks Creek man injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 54

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Macks Creek man was injured Thursday morning when his motorcycle overturned on Highway 54 in Camden County, just east of Highway 73.

Devin Nafzinger, 29, was eastbound in a 2004 Kawasaki Vulcan 500 when he attempted to avoid striking an unknown vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Nafzinger proceeded to cross the center line before the vehicle overturned. He received moderate injuries and was taken by personal conveyance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The motorcycle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene by the owner.