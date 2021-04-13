Camdenton man injured after vehicle overturns on I-44 near Marshfield

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Camdenton man was injured Monday morning when his vehicle overturned on I-44 in Webster County, just half a mile west of Marshfield.

Robert Douglas, 59, was heading west in a 1989 Freightliner Truck when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a median cable, causing it to overturn. Douglas, who was wearing a safety device, received moderate injuries and was transported by EMS to Cox South Hospital, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The truck had extensive damage and was towed from the scene.