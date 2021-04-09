Stover woman injured after vehicle becomes airborne and strikes tree

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Stover woman was injured Thursday evening when her vehicle became airborne and struck a tree at Route J and Highway 5 in Morgan County.

Maida Korang, 45, was traveling east on Route J in a 2001 Infiniti G20 when she approached the intersection of Highway 5 during a period of dense and heavy fog, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Korang traveled through the intersection and across Highway 5 where the vehicle became airborne and struck the ground. The report states the vehicle then struck and came to a rest against a tree.

Korang was not reported to be wearing a safety device and was seriously injured. She was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Infiniti G20 was totaled and left by the roadside.