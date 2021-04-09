Morgan County collision results in pair of injuries at Highway 5 and Route J

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A collision at the intersection of Highway 5 and Route J in Morgan County resulted in a pair of injuries Friday morning.

An eastbound 2012 Dodge Ram being driven by 78-year-old Charles Mounts of Gravois Mills turned into the path of a southbound 1995 Ford F150 being driven by 50-year-old Mark Anderson of Versailles, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Both men received moderate injuries from the collision and Mounts was reported to be wearing a safety device while Anderson was not. Anderson was taken to Lake Regional Hospital and Mounts was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.

Both vehicles were listed as totaled and towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in its response.