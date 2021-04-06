Pair from Kansas City injured in Morgan County accident on Highway 135

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

An accident on Highway 135 in Morgan County Sunday afternoon resulted in serious injuries for a pair from Kansas City.

Magen Rector, 28, was northbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Highway 135, just north of Big Buffalo Road, when she came across a right curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. Rector proceeded to overcorrect the vehicle to the left, which began skidding and sliding and traveled off the left side of the road. Before coming to a stop, the Trailblazer struck a fence, overturned and came to a rest on its roof on the west side of the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Rector and a 61-year-old passenger from Kansas City, Thomas Eckstein, were both seriously injured and taken by Mid Mo Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. It was unknown whether either occupants were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

The Trailblazer was reported to be totaled and towed from the scene.