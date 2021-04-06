Lebanon teen injured in overturned vehicle on Route H in Camden County

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Lebanon teen was injured Sunday afternoon when the vehicle he was traveling in overturned on Route H in Camden County, just west of Peterson Circle.

Trayton Jones, an 18-year-old from Lebanon was driving west in a 1994 Mazda B-Series PK when he began to travel off the right side of the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Jones overcorrected, causing the vehicle to return to the road and cross the center, before he overcorrected again and went back across the center to the right side of the road and overturned. The vehicle struck a highway sign before coming to a rest.

An unnamed 14-year-old passenger from Lebanon was not reported to be wearing a safety device at the time of the incident and was seriously injured. He was taken by Mercy Air Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Jones was wearing a safety device and was not reported to have any injuries.

The vehicle was listed as totaled and towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Office in its response.