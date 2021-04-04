Eldon man injured after motorcycle strikes deer on Route Y

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

An Eldon man was injured Friday evening when his motorcycle struck a deer on Route Y in Miller County, just east of Fox Road.

Robert Purza, 31, was westbound in a 2003 Suzuki Hayabusa when the incident took place and he was ejected from the vehicle. Purza, who was wearing a safety device, received moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Miller County EMS, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The motorcycle was totaled and towed from the scene.