One man dead, another seriously injured in Camden County accident on Highway 7

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

An accident on Highway 7 in Camden County Friday afternoon resulted in one fatality and left another seriously injured.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that 31-year-old Ronnie Larson of Camdenton was driving south in a 2000 Ford Explorer when he ran off the right side of the roadway, just south of Velvet Antler Road. Larson proceeded to overcorrect and returned to the road where the vehicle overturned, continued off the left side of the road and struck a tree and fence, ejecting both Larson and a 34-year-old passenger identified as William Robinson of Roach. Neither were reported to be wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene by Camden County Medical Examiner Crystal Lloyd and was taken to Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton. Larson was flown to University Hospital in Columbia to treat his serious injuries.

The Ford Explorer was totaled and towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Department and Camden County Fire in its response.