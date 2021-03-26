Brumley woman charged with DWI, two injured from overturned vehicle in Miller County

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Brumley woman was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated when the vehicle she was driving overturned on Barton School Road, west of Route U in Miller County. A male passenger was also injured in the incident.

Gidget Claus, 49, was westbound in a 1994 Dodge Dakota when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Claus was seriously injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Miller County EMS. Jason Bowen, a 47-year-old of Brumley, was moderately injured and refused treatment at the scene. Neither were reported to be wearing safety devices at the time of the incident.

In addition to the DWI charge, Claus was also charged with failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, not wearing a seatbelt, driving without insurance and possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana. The Dodge Dakota was listed as totaled and towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Miller County Sheriff's Department in its response.