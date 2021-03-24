Lebanon man injured in head-on collision in Camden County

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Lebanon man was injured Tuesday afternoon from a head-on collision on Buckingham Road, just north of Bear Paw Road in Camden County.

Jacob Cole, a 29-year-old from Lebanon, was driving south in a 1999 Ford Ranger when he crossed the center of the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, and struck a northbound 2011 Ford E250 being driven by 24-year-old Tyler Hill of Tuscumbia. A 34-year-old passenger in the Ford Ranger, Joshua Cole of Lebanon, was moderately injured and taken by Mercy Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. There were no other injuries reported and none of the three involved in the accident were reported to be wearing safety devices.

Both trucks had extensive damage and were towed from the scene.