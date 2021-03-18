Barnett woman injured in Morgan County ATV accident

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Barnett woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in an ATV accident on Marvin Cutoff Road, just west of Little Martin Drive in Morgan County.

Mary Thompson, 47, was driving a 2015 Honda Rancher when the vehicle began to skid on the roadway and overturned, ejecting Thompson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes she was taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The ATV had minor damage and was driven from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Department in its response.