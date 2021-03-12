Pair of injuries reported in DWI collision involving three vehicles on Highway 5

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A pair of injuries were reported and one woman was charged with driving while intoxicated Thursday evening in a collision involving three vehicles on Highway 5 in Camden County, just north of Trails End Road.

Chelsi Adkins, a 29-year-old from Versailles, was northbound in a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, according to a Missouri State Highwy Patrol report, when she crossed over the center line and struck a 2017 Ford F250 head on that was being driven by 58-year-old Karen Clary of Sunrise Beach. A 2002 Chevrolet S10 being driven by an unnamed 16-year-old male from Sunrise Beach swerved to miss the Ford F250 and struck the Volkswagen Jetta.

Clary had minor injuries and was transported by personal conveyance to Lake Regional Hospital and the unnamed 16-year-old was not reported to have any injuries. Adkins was seriously injured and transported by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. All three were wearing safety devices at the time of the incident.

Adkins was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. All three vehicles were reported as totaled and towed from the scene.