Olean woman injured after vehicle becomes airborne on Highway 52 in Miller County

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

An Olean woman was injured Thursday afternoon when her vehicle became airborne on Highway 52 in Miller County.

Virginia Morris, 71, was heading east in a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu when she crossed the center of the road, traveled off the left side and impacted a driveway embankment, causing the vehicle to become airborne. The Chevrolet Malibu traveled a few more feet before impacting the ground again, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Morris, who was wearing a safety device, was minorly injured and transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Miller County EMS.

The Chevrolet Malibu was reported to be totaled and was towed from the scene.