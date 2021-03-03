Colorado woman injured and charged with DWI after vehicle overturns on Highway 5

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Colorado woman was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated Tuesday evening when her vehicle overturned on Highway 5, just north of Pier 31 Road in Camden County.

Trechelle Johnson, 52, of Broomfield, Colo., was heading south in a 2000 Toyota 4Runner when she failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the road and struck a delineator post, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Johnson then overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road and struck a rock bluff before the vehicle finally overturned. She was was seriously injured and taken by Mercy Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

In addition to being charged with a DWI, Johnson was also charged with failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and failure to wear a seatbelt. The Toyota 4Runner was totaled and towed from the scene.