Macks Creek man injured trying to flee authorities in Hickory County

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Macks Creek man was injured in the early morning hours on Saturday trying to flee a Hickory County Patrol vehicle on Highway 54.

Eddy Hoskins, 34, was eastbound in a 1999 Ford F150 and was being pursued by a patrol vehicle being driven by 55-year-old Dennis Dudley of Wheatland. According to a Highway Patrol report, Dudley's 2018 Dodge Charger deliberately struck the Ford F150, causing it to run off the roadway and overturn. Hoskins, who was not wearing a safety device, was moderately injured and flown to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. Dudley was not reported to have any injuries.

As of this time, no official charges have been made but the Hickory County Sheriff's Department stated it is currently seeking charges. The Ford F150 was totaled and left at the scene.

The Lake Sun will continue to provide updates regarding this incident as more information becomes available.