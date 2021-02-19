Dixon woman injured in Miller County accident on Highway 17

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Dixon woman was injured Thursday evening when the vehicle she was traveling in struck a patch of ice and struck a guardrail on Highway 17 in Miller County at Livingston Road.

Jerry Ruppel, 59, was driving north in a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when the accident occured, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Thelma Ruppel, 62, was minorly injured and taken by private conveyance to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City and Jerry was not reported to have any injuries. Both were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

The Monte Carlo had extensive damage and was towed from the scene.