Eldon woman injured after vehicle slides down a hill in Miller County

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

An Eldon woman was injured Friday night when her vehicle slid down a hill in Miller County.

Lakota Murphy, 20, stopped her 2001 Toyota Avalon at the top of a hill on Firefly Road, just south of Sandstone Road, and exited the vehicle. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that the vehicle began sliding backwards on the snow and ice-covered roadway and James re-entered the vehicle in an attempt to stop it and was struck by the open driver door. The vehicle continued sliding backwards before finally striking a stump and telephone utility box.

Murphy was minorly injured and taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. The Toyota Avalon had minor damage and was towed from the scene.