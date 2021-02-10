Montreal men injured in Route A collision

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A collision on Route A in Camden County Monday afternoon resulted in injuries for two Montreal men.

An unnamed 17-year-old male driver was westbound in a 2001 Honda Civic and failed to negotiate a curve, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. As a result, the Honda Civic crossed the center of the roadway and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by 46-year-old Duane Randle. Both of the men involved in the accident were minorly injured and transported by private conveyance to Lake Regional Hospital.

Both the Honda Civic and Chevrolet Silverado had extensive damage and were towed from the scene.