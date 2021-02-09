SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months

Eldon man injured after vehicle overturns on icy Highway 54

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com
Police lights.

An Eldon man was injured Tuesday morning when his vehicle overturned on Highway 54 in Miller County, just east of Allen Road.

Lonnie Perry, 70, was eastbound in a 1998 Ford F150 and was traveling too fast for road conditions, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Perry lost control of the vehicle on the ice-covered roadway and traveled off the left side of the road, causing the vehicle to overturn and strike a guardrail. Perry was minorly injured and taken to Lake Regional hospital by Lake Ozark Fire Rescue. 

The Ford F150 was totaled and towed from the scene. 