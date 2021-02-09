Eldon man injured after vehicle overturns on icy Highway 54

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

An Eldon man was injured Tuesday morning when his vehicle overturned on Highway 54 in Miller County, just east of Allen Road.

Lonnie Perry, 70, was eastbound in a 1998 Ford F150 and was traveling too fast for road conditions, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Perry lost control of the vehicle on the ice-covered roadway and traveled off the left side of the road, causing the vehicle to overturn and strike a guardrail. Perry was minorly injured and taken to Lake Regional hospital by Lake Ozark Fire Rescue.

The Ford F150 was totaled and towed from the scene.