Stover man injured in Morgan County accident on Highway 52

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Stover man was injured early Sunday morning when his vehicle slid off the road and struck a stump and tree on Highway 52 in Morgan County, just west of Cottonwood Road.

James Cios Jr., 48, was westbound in a 2014 Nissan Versa, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, when the vehicle slid off the left side of the roadway and led to the crash. Cios Jr. was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Bothwell Hospital.

The Nissan Versa was totaled and towed from the scene.