Stover man injured after vehicle overturns on Highway 52 in Morgan County

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Stover man was injured Monday morning on Highway 52 when his vehicle overturned just one mile east of Route T in Morgan County.

Keith Packard, 46, was eastbound in a 2000 Ford Ranger when he slid off the right side of the road and struck a driveway, causing his vehicle to overturn on the driver's side. Packard was moderately injured, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, and was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Ford Ranger had extensive damage and was towed from the scene.