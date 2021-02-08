Barnett man injured after vehicle overturns on Highway 5

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Barnett man was injured Monday afternoon on Highway 5 in Morgan County when his vehicle overturned just north of Route TT.

Jerry Cook, 76, was southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 when he began to slide off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck an embankment, causing it to overturn and come to a rest upright off the roadway. Cook was moderately injured and taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Chevrolet 2500 was totaled and towed from the scene.