Jefferson City man injured after vehicle strikes deer on Highway 54

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Jefferson City man was injured early Thursday morning when his vehicle struck a deer on Highway 54 at Short Road in Miller County.

Christopher Sherfield, 38, was westbound in a 2011 Cadillac SRX when the incident occured and he was taken to Capital Region Medical Center by ambulance to treat minor injuries, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The Cadillac SRX was moderately damaged and secured roadside.