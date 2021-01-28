Iowa man injured in Morgan County collision near Route C

An Iowa man was injured Wednesday morning in a collision on Kelsay Road near Route C in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that a 2007 International 9900IX semi-truck was parked and stuck on a hillside, waiting for the road to clear, when a 2008 Dodge 3/4 Ton truck traveled down the hill and impacted the semi-truck, being unable to stop due to icy road conditions.

James Richard, the 30-year-old driver of the Dodge truck from Harper, Iowa, was not reported to have any injuries, but 59-year-old passenger Russell Vanderberg of Albia, Iowa had minor injuries. He was taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. The report notes there was no driver in the semi-truck at the time of the accident.

The Dodge had moderate damage and was driven from the scene. The 2007 International 9900IX had minor damage and was also driven from the scene.