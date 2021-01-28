Camdenton woman injured in accident on Route D

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Camdenton woman was injured Wednesday evening in an accident on Route D, just 0.4 miles south of Brush Arbor Road in Camden County.

Bree Stringer, 45, was southbound in a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country when a Missouri State HIghway Patrol report states that she traveled off the right side of the road and struck logs that were laying in the ditch line. Stringer received minor injuries and was taken by Mercy Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Chrysler Town and Country had minor damage and was towed from the scene.