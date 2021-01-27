Camdenton man injured, charged with DWI after vehicle strikes tree

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Camdenton man was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated Tuesday evening after his vehicle struck a tree on Spencer Creek Road, just east of Route D in Camden County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 52-year-old William Burns was eastbound in a 2004 Ford F-350 when he crossed the center of the roadway, overcorrected and began to skid. Burns traveled off the right side of the roadway and eventually struck a tree, resulting in serious injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Ford F-350 was totaled and towed from the scene.