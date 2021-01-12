Urbana man injured in collision on Highway 54

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

An Urbana man was injured Monday morning in a collision on Highway 54, just east of Route AA in Caldwell County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 53-year-old Christina Chattam, of Roach, was eastbound in a 2006 GMC Terrain when she pulled off the roadway to make a u-turn and head west. Chattam turned into the path of a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan being driven by 35-year-old James Hryck of Urbana. Chattam struck the side of Hryck's vehicle, causing it to travel off the right side of the road and overturn.

Hryck, who was wearing a safety device, was moderately injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Mercy EMS. Chattam was not reported to have any injuries.

The Dodge Grand Caravan was totaled and the GMC Terrain had moderate damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.