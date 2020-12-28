Pair of Iberia men injured after vehicle overturns, strikes tree on Highway 42

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A pair of Iberia men were injured Sunday afternoon when their vehicle overturned and struck a tree on Highway 42 in Miller County, just west of Groves Road.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 21-year-old Cody Ziegler was westbound in a 2008 Honda Civic when he ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and returned to the roadway and ran off the left side of the road where the vehicle struck a ditch, a tree and struck a ditch a second time before returning to the road. The Honda Civic came to a rest on its top facing east in the eastbound lane.

Ziegler was moderately injured and transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Miller County EMS. Luca Ellis, a 21-year-old passenger in the vehicle, was seriously injured and transported by MU Air Care to University Hospital. Both men were reported to be wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

The Honda Civic was totaled and towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Miller County Sheriff's Office in its response.