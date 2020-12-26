Pair of Waynesville teens injured after truck overturns on Seven Springs Road

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A pair of Waynesville teens were injured Thursday morning when their truck overturned on Seven Springs Road, just half a mile west of Jones Road in Camden County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, an unnamed 16-year-old female was driving west in a 1997 Mazda 2300 Truck when she lost control of the vehicle and it traveled off the right side of the road. The truck struck an embankment before finally overturning and both the driver and an unnamed 15-year-old male were minorly injured and taken to General Leonard Wood Community Hospital to treat those injuries.

The truck was listed as totaled and towed by private conveyance.