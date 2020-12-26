Eugene man charged with DWI and injured after vehicle overturns, strikes tree on Highway 54

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Eugene man was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning when the vehicle he was operating overturned and struck a tree on Highway 54, just west of Route AA in Miller County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Mason Alderman, 24, was eastbound in a 2006 Ford Escape when he traveled off the left side of the road, overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the road before overturning and striking a tree. Alderman was seriously injured and transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.

In addition to a DWI charge, Alderman was also charged with careless and imprudent driving. The Ford Escape was totaled and towed from the scene.