Macks Creek woman injured after vehicle overturns and strikes tree

A Macks Creek woman was injured Wednesday afternoon when her vehicle overturned and struck a tree on Hofritcher Road, west of Route J in Camden County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Natalie Tucker, 45, was westbound in a 2006 Dodge Dakota and was traveling too fast as the vehicle began to fishtail. Tucker lost control, traveled off the left side of the road and that is when the vehicle overturned before striking a tree. Tucker was not reported to be wearing a safety device and was moderately injured. She was transported by Mercy Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Dodge Dakota was totaled and towed from the scene.