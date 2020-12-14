Pair of injuries reported, Rocky Mount man charged with DWI in Morgan County crash

Lake Sun Staff

A pair of injuries were reported from a crash on Brendell Boulevard Sunday afternoon, just west of Route Y in Morgan County, where one man was charged with driving while intoxicated.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that 57-year-old William Smith of Rocky Mount was westbound in a 2001 Cadillac Deville when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Smith was moderately injured while a passenger, 68-year-old Edward Schultz of Mount Vernon, Iowa, was seriously injured. Both men were reported to be wearing safety devices and were transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Mid-Mo Ambulance.

Smith was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and failure to register a motor vehicle. The Cadillac Deville was totaled and towed from the scene.