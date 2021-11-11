SFCC to close for Thanksgiving break

Lake Sun Leader

State Fair Community College and extended campus locations will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving break. The college will be closed Nov. 24-26 and will reopen at 8 a.m. Nov. 29.

The State Fair Career and Technology Center for high school students on the Sedalia campus will close Nov. 24-26 for Thanksgiving break and reopen Nov. 29.

The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art on the Sedalia campus will be closed Nov. 24-26. The museum will be open from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28. Regular museum hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday resume Nov. 30. Admission is free.