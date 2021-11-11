Hamburger Hill: 10 bloody days in Viet Nam

Dan Field

Hamburger Hill.

To most of us, it’s a 1987 movie about one of the bloodiest battles in the Viet Nam war.

To Allan Johnson of rural Camdenton, it’s real. He was there. He fought the North Vietnamese (NVA), trudged through the unyielding jungle, he was wounded in battle. The smell of death and the sounds of mayhem are embedded in his memories. And 52 years later, his experiences still elicit an emotional recall of the battle for Hill 937 in which he lost friends at the hands of the NVA in a battle that didn’t seem to have any strategic importance, then or now.

Johnson was a member of the U.S. Army assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Airborne. That Battalion was among the most decimated at the hands of the NVA in the battle for Hamburger Hill. Johnson says that on the first day of the 10-day fight 30 men in his platoon went into battle and only seven walked out – including him. All of the lieutenants and sergeants in his group were either killed or wounded.

“All of my leadership was gone,” Johnson recalled. “A sergeant not far from me threw a grenade and it ricocheted off a tree, came back and wounded him severely, and put some shrapnel in my behind.”

“It was Audie Murphy kind of stuff,” Johnson said, referring to the personal heroics of World War II Army combat soldiers and medics.

“The noise was incredible; everything was kind of moving in slow motion,” Johnson recalled. “We crawled forward from tree to tree and advanced where we could under intense fire from enemy bunkers. I saw a lieutenant get hit and he was still alive, so our captain picked me and three other guys to carry him down. In the end we all got the dead and wounded of the hill that day and mede-vacked to a rear-area hospital. I have great respect for the helicopter pilots who came to our rescue. Those were some gutsy guys. That evening, after the first assault on the mountain, the agony was almost as intense. The remnants of the 3rd Battalion hiked another six kilometers after dark through dense jungle to get to a more secure area. We carried our own rifles and as much other ammo and weapons as we could carry. Most of the men were carrying more than 90 pounds of excess gear. The rest of the weapons and ammo were set on fire. We just kept putting one foot in front of the other and kept moving even though our bodies were spent. We did not want to be left behind,” Johnson recalls.

When the battle ended 10 days later Johnson’s unit finally topped the hill in victory, but 70 soldiers had been killed and 300 wounded.

An assessment later of the NVA battle field counted more than 1,000 North Vietnamese had been killed.

Johnson originally believed the order to take the hill had some strategic objective but realized later it was merely a search and destroy mission. Published accounts later say that not long after the Americans took the hill and left, the NVA reclaimed the area.

The path to war

Johnson was born in North Dakota and was raised a farm boy. He graduated from Carson High School in his home state and went on to attend North Dakota State University in Fargo. He earned a degree in agronomy, which reflected his heritage and sent him on a career in agri-business.

He and four fraternity brothers, with the uncertainty of the looming draft, decided one Nov. 7, 1968, night to enlist. They believed, incorrectly, that volunteering would get them a bet- ter slot in the Army than a frontline grunt with a rifle in hand. They were wrong. They all went to war, and they all came home.

“We wanted to honor our commitment to our country,” Johnson said of he and his friends. Three of his uncles fought in World War II and now it was Johnson and his friends’ turn to serve.

His journey to Viet Nam started with advanced infantry training in Fort Lewis in Wash., where the snowy terrain was a poor substitute for the humid Viet Nam jungles and mountains. Johnson landed in Cam Ranh Bay, South Viet Nam. It happened to be the day the 101st Airborne was building up with new men for the upcoming assault in the A Shaw Valley.

“I also ended up in a senior squad that was the first to go up the (Hamburger) hill,” Johnson recalled. “We were the lead company and the lead squad because we had the most experienced guys. And we went. The rest was pretty gory. One of the worst battles in Viet Nam.”

His first mission was dubbed Apache Snow with the 101st Airborne Division, a joint U.S. and South Vietnamese military operation. The intent was to assault the Ho Chi Minh trail and cut off supply routes.

Apache Snow called for 10 battalions of American and South Vietnamese soldiers to be inserted in the valley below Hill 937 to disrupt Communist buildup and destroy enemy forces. Johnson’s battalion was one of those. His battalion’s mission was to air assault into a landing zone 2,000 meters northwest of Hill 937 and move cross-country to clean and occupy the mountain. By all accounts in books, magazine articles and interviews, it was an unrelenting fight for a hill that had no strategic value. It came down to the will, the training and the guts of the soldiers – many of whom openly questioned the mission -- but who valiantly pushed up the hill in the worst imaginable conditions.

Johnson became inflicted with cellulitis after the battle and was sent to a MASH unit in-country. He was then moved to a hospital in Cam Ranh Bay where he spent a month in an open-air convalescent hospital. Once healed, he was sent back to his unit.

“I spent the rest of my tour being a good soldier and taking care of my fellow soldiers,” he said.

Johnson says he came home a grown up, no longer a college kid.

“By then I knew what was important, that life was important,” he said.

Attitude back home

The horror of the battle on Hamburger Hill was captured by an embedded reporter. His descriptions of the scenes he witnessed made their way to Capitol Hill where politicians were incensed by the losses. His reporting ultimately changed the face of the mission in Viet Nam.

By June 1970, Johnson had received his orders to leave Viet Nam.

“When I hit the states, I was done with the military and ready to go to work as a civilian,” he said.

Johnson said he had never really talked about his battle experiences to anyone, “only to people who were there like my fraternity buddies, and to my wife.”

Johnson returned to Viet Nam with his wife, Sara, in 2015. The jungle had grown back for the most part, but there still were skeletons of helicopters shot down by the NVA, and skeletons of his memories.

Johnson was discharged in 1970 and came home to help his dad with harvest in the fall of 1970. By chance, he ran into his college advisor who recommended him for a job as a salesman with Dakota Farmer magazine in Aberdeen, S.D. It was an education in publishing he loved, and the bug has stuck with him. Today, he and his wife, Sara Wyant, are owners and publishers of Agri-Pulse. Sara is president/publisher and Allan is vice president and chief operating officer. Their son, Jason Lutz, works in the business and their daughter-in-law, Danielle, is a teacher in Camdenton.

Agri-Pulse and Agri-Pulse West are billed as comprehensive sources of the latest in agricultural information. Agri-Pulse – located off Pier 31 Road west of Camdenton – is a digital-focused company that takes a holistic approach to covering current ag news, food and energy policy news, and employs six people in Camdenton and 20 others in Washington, D.C., Sacramento, and across the U.S.