City of Osage Beach to begin leaf pick-up

Lake Sun Leader

The City of Osage Beach has a leaf pick-up service for residents who live on city streets. Leaf pick-up normally begins around the Thanksgiving holiday. The city’s Transportation Department has a schedule, but the weather plays a large role in and when Public Works will get to certain streets within the city.

The city asks the following of its residents:

•Property owners are to rake leaves to the ditch, road side, or edge of their property.

•Leaves may also be bagged in special environmental leaf bags which may be picked up at Public Works or City Hall.

•Leaves will only be picked up from City public roads; however, if bags are dropped off by these roads, they will be picked up.

When will my leaves be picked up ?

The schedule is based on road groupings which can be found at the City of Osage Beach website, www.osagebeach.org; or https://osagebeachmo.gov/973/Leaf-Pick-Up.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 573-302-2020.