School of the Osage hosts Veterans Day program

Lake Sun Leader

School of the Osage has announced its Veterans Day plans for veterans and guests Thursday, Nov. 11.

9 a.m. -- Heritage Elementary Assembly

Features student music and presentations from students and staff.

10 a.m. -- High School Ceremony

Includes performances by OHS band and choirs, and guest speaker Dan Doorninck.

High school program:

•"American Flourish" - OHS Wind Ensemble

•Posting of Colors - Members of the National Guard (Sgt Crowley)

•Welcome

•Pledge of Allegiance - Tribe/STUCO

•National Anthem - Les Chanteurs and Girls Glee

•"We Remember Them" - Les Chanteurs and Girls Glee

•In Honor of Veteran Alumni and Staff

•Veteran Speaker - Dan Doorninck

•POW/MIA Empty Chair Ceremony

•Flag Folding Ceremony

•"Marches of the Armed Forces" - OHS Wind Ensemble

•Taps

•Retiring of the Colors - Members of the National Guard (Sgt. Crowley)

•Conclusion of Ceremony