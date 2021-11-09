School of the Osage hosts Veterans Day program
School of the Osage has announced its Veterans Day plans for veterans and guests Thursday, Nov. 11.
9 a.m. -- Heritage Elementary Assembly
Features student music and presentations from students and staff.
10 a.m. -- High School Ceremony
Includes performances by OHS band and choirs, and guest speaker Dan Doorninck.
High school program:
•"American Flourish" - OHS Wind Ensemble
•Posting of Colors - Members of the National Guard (Sgt Crowley)
•Welcome
•Pledge of Allegiance - Tribe/STUCO
•National Anthem - Les Chanteurs and Girls Glee
•"We Remember Them" - Les Chanteurs and Girls Glee
•In Honor of Veteran Alumni and Staff
•Veteran Speaker - Dan Doorninck
•POW/MIA Empty Chair Ceremony
•Flag Folding Ceremony
•"Marches of the Armed Forces" - OHS Wind Ensemble
•Taps
•Retiring of the Colors - Members of the National Guard (Sgt. Crowley)
•Conclusion of Ceremony