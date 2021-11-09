Laker Theatre presents "Little Shop of Horrors"

Lake Sun Leader

The Camdenton Laker Little Theatre will be presenting “Little Shop of Horrors” on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20 & 21, at the RC Worthan Auditorium Theatre, 662 Laker Pride Rd.

The Nov. 20 performance is at 7:30 p.m. and the Nov. 21 matinee is at 2 p.m. Cost is adults $8 and students $5.

This Broadway/Hollywood musical has been a Top 10 most-produced musical by high schools for many years.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" -- after his coworker crush. This R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.

The production is rated PG-13.

Additionally, due to the nature of themes within this show, a special focus is on Citizens Against Domestic Violence with additional purchases available at each show: flower sales (they can be sent backstage or given to cast and crew) during pre-show and intermission, photos with the plant, and many other items. Proceeds from these purchases will go to CADV to directly aid local victims of domestic violence.

Visit https://sites.google.com/camdentonschools.org/lakertheatreco/home for more information. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The cast

(In ordinance of appearance)

Introduction Voice – Asher Schwartz Crystal – Annie Whittle Chiffon – Isabella Hamner Seymour Krelborn – Garrison Mack

Audrey – Abilene Lortz Mr. Mushnick – Carter Smith Skid Row Folk/Ensemble – Samara Ferrin, Brooklynn Gorman, Zachary Hunter, Elijah, King, Anna Lucas, Noah Normand, Priscilla San- ford, Curtis Nicklas, Finnegan McNally, Gage Hauck. Orin Scrivello – Curtis Nicklas

Audrey II (Actions) Asher Schwartz Voice of the Plant – Gage Hauck Additional Plant Actions – Samara Ferrin, Elijah King DJ Voice – Asher Schwartz Bernstein – Finnigan Mc Nally Snit – Finnigan Mc Nally Luce – Finnigan Mc Nally Mr. Martin – Finnigan Mc Nally

“Little House of Horrors” locally is under the direction of Jo Beth Nicklas with choreography by Tabitha Car- roll.

Music direction by Joseph Wooderson with the assistance of Annette Green.