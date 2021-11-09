Rehabilitation of Bagnell Dam Bridge to be extended

Lake Sun Leader

Rehabilitation of the Business Route 54 Bagnell Dam bridge, located in Lake Ozark, will take longer than expected.

“As contractors have worked on the bridge, crews have discovered that the bridge deck is in worse condition than anticipated,” said MoDOT Resident Engineer Chris Graham. “Work will take more time than originally scheduled, meaning a longer-term closure of the bridge. In addition, bridge inspectors have determined that once the bridge is reopened, a load weight limit will be put into place.”

Graham said that the weight limit calculated by MoDOT’S bridge division engineers is 18 tons.

The project to rehabilitate the bridge began in September. The existing Bagnell Dam bridge was built in 1929. Rehabilitation work includes repairs to the bridge deck, expansion joints, sidewalks and barrier walls.

Business Route 54 remains closed at the bridge until the project is complete. The Bagnell Dam strip is open. Motorists will continue to use alternate routes while work takes place. MoDOT will be alerting local businesses and residents of the new completion date once details are finalized.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district.