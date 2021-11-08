Changes made for municipal candidate filing

Lake Sun Leader

City of Osage Beach General Municipal Election for next year will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The filing period for next year’s general municipal election has changed due to the passage of House Bill 271, signed by Governor Parson on June 15, 2021.

Passage of Bill 271 shortens the opening and closing dates required for municipal candidate filing by two weeks. For those interested in filing for an Osage Beach elected position, the first day for candidate filing for the April 5, 2022 Osage Beach General Municipal Election is 8:00 AM, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, continuing during regular business hours, Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, until filing closing at 5:00 PM, Tuesday, December 28, 2021. City Hall will be closed on Thursday, December 23, 2021 and Friday, December 24, 2021, and candidate filing will not be available during this time.

The City has the following offices up for election, one per office, each with a two year term:

Mayor

City Collector

Alderman – Ward I

Alderman – Ward II

Alderman – Ward III

Candidates must file a Declaration of Candidacy with the City Clerk, 1000 City Parkway, during the candidate filing period outlined.